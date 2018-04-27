HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --It looks like Carlos Correa's dog has him eating out of the palm of his hand, or shall we say, paw.
The Pomsky, named Groot Correa, must have confused Carlos' home run ball for a chew toy, and Carlos wasn't even upset about it.
Carlos posted a photo of the gnawed ball on Instagram with the caption, "Yea, I chewed up daddy's certified home run ball... so what? He didn't even get mad at me."
He followed that up with the hashtag #KingOfTheHouse and a photo of Groot, who seems pretty smug.
The only punishment it appears Groot received was not going to the premiere of the movie Avengers: Infinity War.
If the name Groot sounds familiar to you, that's because it's the name of a character in Guardians of the Galaxy, also featured in the latest Avengers flick.
This wasn't the first time Groot had a baseball for lunch. Another photo from January shows a different baseball ripped to shreds, so it looks like the ball in this current incident got off easy.
When Groot isn't busy chewing up home run baseballs, he's a social media star.
He has more than 14,000 followers and counting on Instagram.