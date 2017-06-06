SOCIETY

Do you live in one of Texas' safest cities?

Eighteen Houston suburbs rank among the state's safest cities. (KTRK)

According to a new ranking, eighteen Houston-area suburbs rank among the Lone Star State's safest cities.

SafeWise, the company that compiled the report, cross referenced FBI Crime Report statistics from 2015 with violent crime rates to compile the list, which recognizes the following local cities:
  • Memorial Villages (No. 6)
  • Friendswood (No. 11)
  • West University Place (No. 31)
  • Seabrook (No. 35)
  • Santa Fe (No. 40)
  • Bellaire (No. 43)
  • Sugar Land (No. 47)
  • La Porte (No. 52)
  • Lake Jackson (No. 55)
  • Rosenberg (No. 56)
  • Deer Park (No. 60)
  • Pearland (No. 68)
  • Galena Park (No. 75)
  • Angleton (No. 76)
  • Freeport (No. 81)
  • Dickinson (No. 93)
  • Huntsville (No. 94)
  • Brenham (No. 98)


If you want to live in the state's safest city, you'll have to head to Trophy Club, one of north Dallas' wealthiest suburbs. The city reports a violent crime rate of only 0.25 per 1,000 residents and 3.37 property crimes per 1,000 residents.

Of the 100 cities included on the list, 80 percent reported fewer than 10 robberies, 96 percent reported fewer than five arsons and 20 percent reported zero incidents of rape, according to SafeWise.

Although the state's bigger cities did not appear on the list, there is good news for Dallas, Houston, Austin and San Antonio proper: According to an analysis by the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law, the crime rate in the state's most populated cities dropped more than 6 percent on average between 2014 and 2015.

