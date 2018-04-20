  • LIVE VIDEO Public viewing for former First Lady Barbara Bush
BARBARA BUSH

Details released for former first lady Barbara Bush's funeral

Erica Simon has more on Barbara Bush's funeral procession. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Some details for former First Lady Barbara Bush's private funeral Saturday have been announced.

Speaking at the service are Barbara's son Jeb Bush, her personal friend Susan Baker, and author/historian Jon Meacham.

The full program of the funeral will be released on Saturday morning.

The funeral will be held Saturday morning at St. Martin's Church. The former first lady often said she preferred to have a simple service.

Barbara Bush: The White House Years



The private service will be held for 1,500 guests, including several former presidents and first ladies.

Mrs. Bush will be buried later in the day behind her husband's presidential library at Texas A&M University in a gated plot surrounded by trees and near a creek where the couple's 3-year-old daughter, Robin, is buried. She died of leukemia in 1953.

The processional will take a route from the church down Memorial Drive, making its way to US 290.



Expect heavy traffic delays and plan ahead to find alternate routes.

SPECIAL INTERACTIVE: Barbara Bush, A Life Well Read

