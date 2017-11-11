SOCIETY

Dentist gives veteran down on his luck $10,000 in free dental work

A Houston dentist is giving back to a veteran in need.

A veteran who says he felt neglected by the U.S. Veteran Affairs Department has a reason to smile this Veteran's Day.

Dr. David Nguyen with URBN Dental in Houston says he first met David Harmon at the gym.

The former soldier told the dentist he was in need of serious need of dental work after being unable to get help from the V.A.

After some X-rays, Nguyen said he soon discovered the soldier needed $15,000 worth of periodontal work.

First, Nguyen told Harmon he was giving him 70 percent off the procedure. But then, the dentist had a change of heart.

Nguyen said he didn't want the former soldier to struggle any more, so he told Harmon he was going to fix his teeth at no cost.

Harmon told Eyewitness News it was a generous offer that has changed his life forever.

