SOCIETY

Live like a Ewing: 'Dallas' TV show turns 40 and you're invited to the party

EMBED </>More Videos

Experience the iconic 'Dallas' TV series like a Ewing with festivities this weekend at the Southfork Ranch. (KTRK)

PARKER, Texas (KTRK) --
Fans of the iconic TV show "Dallas" can relive the magic of the series right alongside the Ewing family.

This weekend, Southfork Ranch in Parker, Texas is hosting a series of festivities to celebrate the show's 40th anniversary.

Southfork served as the backdrop for the long-running show.

On Friday, fans can meet some of the "Dallas" cast members who played characters in the Ewing family including Patrick Duffy and Linda Gray.

You can also spend the night in the famed Ewing mansion and see memorabilia from the show like the gun that shot J.R.

The rest of the weekend includes private tours of the ranch, fan parties and a reunion celebration.

You can still find tickets for the parties.

The cost is $125 per person. A ticket will get you into events on both Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyentertainmentDallas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
'There's no rivalry': Houston responds to Chicago's 'bean' criticism
Spider-Man stuns kids at Chick-fil-A after taking off mask
Is that your car in the sinkhole, sir?
National Vietnam Veterans Day
More Society
Top Stories
Stunning video shows deadly gunfight with Pasadena officer
Houston megachurch pastor's lawyer to address fraud charges
Indicted pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell's reach felt across Houston
Police: Officer shot and killed by man pretending to be cop
Luckiest places around Houston to buy lotto tickets
Rockets center Clint Capela a rising star on team
Judge accused of stealing woman's underwear from neighbor
Caught on video: Woman chases down purse snatching suspect
Show More
Coffee companies ordered to provide cancer warnings
Digital Deal of the Day
'Impressive beyond words': Texas governor visits the Taj Mahal
All clear given at Baylor University after suspect scare
Full of joy! Watch boy try wheelchair swing for the first time
More News
Top Video
Houston megachurch pastor's lawyer to address fraud charges
Judge accused of stealing woman's underwear from neighbor
Caught on video: Woman chases down purse snatching suspect
Police: Officer shot and killed by man pretending to be cop
More Video