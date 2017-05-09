SOCIETY

Dad's hilarious reaction to gender reveal becomes internet sensation

EMBED </>More Videos

A Goldsboro father is making headlines after his reaction to finding out the sex of his newborn child was posted on Facebook. (WTVD)

GOLDSBORO, North Carolina --
A North Carolina father is quickly becoming an internet sensation for his awesome reaction as his wife gave birth.

Like most parents, Marvin Duré and his wife, Magniola, were excited to welcome their new baby into the world.

However, the military couple decided to go old school and wait to know the gender of the baby.

It appears that Marvin's sweet and priceless reaction was recorded by hospital staff at Wayne Memorial Hospital.

In the video, Marvin's eyes widen and he jumps as the newborn's cries fill the room and the baby finally emerges into the world.

He sways back and forth shouting "Oh," as nurses excitedly ask him "Tell us, what is it?"

Marvin excitedly leans over toward his wife and yells, "It's a girl!"

According to Magniola's Facebook, Melodie Faith Duré was born April 25. She was 7 pounds, 2 ounces, and 22 inches long.



The video has been viewed more than 23,000 times on YouTube.

Magniola posted about the birth on her Facebook page saying, "Mommy, daddy, and baby are recovering well and will catch up with everyone soon."


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societybabybirthbuzzworthytrendingviral videou.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Local bar gifts Rockets tickets to Kroger greeter
Down syndrome soccer team plays in their first match
Contractor claims Ted Bundy's childhood home haunted
Poor Pikachu has deflating performance
More Society
Top Stories
Neighbor shoots intruders who tied up family in NE Houston
Fort Bend Co. school bus involved in accident
FIRST ON 13: Shirtless man steals deputy constable's SUV
Who do you want as an 'American Idol' judge?
Judge agrees to toss Aaron Hernandez's murder conviction
Hurricane Preparedness 101: What you need in your kit
Cream to cure baldness or gray hair? It could happen!
Show More
High school senior cyberstalked by friend's dad
VIDEO: Bystanders lift vehicle off child in SW Philadelphia
Richard Simmons sues over National Enquirer stories
Poor Pikachu has deflating performance
Student gets free Wendy's chicken nuggets for a year
More News
Top Video
Contractor claims Ted Bundy's childhood home haunted
Hurricane Preparedness 101: What you need in your kit
Expecting spotty showers across Houston today
Cream to cure baldness or gray hair? It could happen!
More Video