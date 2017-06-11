Czech Republic village sets odd world records

A small town in the Czech Republic is trying to set a world record for setting the most world records.The village of Pelhrimov became the center of some whacky records 27 years ago. People gathered to perform and partake in some odd competitions.The gathering eventually led to the birth of the "Town of Records Festival."During the festival residents have logged "tens of thousands" of records over the years.Some of the oddball records include falling into a pile of scarves, balancing a car on salt shakers and a folding ladders race.