Korean cyclist goes on a journey around the world

This Korean cyclist biked over 30,000 miles and 66 countries on an epic journey. (universewithme)

Talk about a bike ride to remember. A Korean cyclist made her way all over the world, coving over 30,000 miles and crossing 66 countries.

Jin left San Francisco, Calif. in 2011 on a quest to visit every continent in the world. Her first stop was in Mexico and she continued to bike south until she reached South America.

From there she journeyed to Africa, Europe and Asia over the last five years. She decided to use a bike on this adventure because walking was too slow-paced and driving felt too fast for her.

Jin is currently in Thailand where she hopes to continue biking and meeting new friends. You can follow her journey on her blog.
