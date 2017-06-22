SOCIETY

Couple uses catfish to reveal baby's gender

One Oklahoma couple used an unusual method to announce the gender of their unborn baby. (Shelby Leaming Moore via Storyful)

Some couples that are expecting reveal their baby's gender on Facebook or over the phone. This Oklahoma couple had a different way of announcing the gender of their unborn child: with a catfish.

On June 18, Shelby Leaming Moore shared video of the fishy gender reveal on Facebook. Men stood in a lake and tried to retrieve the catfish below water, which had a colored ribbon attached to it indicating the gender.

When they pulled out the fish, its ribbon was revealed to be pink, indicating that the couple will be expecting a girl.

"It's a girl!!!" Moore wrote on Facebook. "Collins Taylor Moore will be welcomed into the world on 12-2-17!"
