Couple looking for owners of 1963 wedding album found while renovating home

"I sat looking through it and thought, 'We need to find these people.'" (Courtesy Megan Kapsidis)

While performing renovations on a home, Bobby Kapsidis came across a wedding album from decades ago. Now, he and his wife Megan Kapsidis are reaching out on Facebook to try and find the owners of the lost album.

"My first reaction was, 'Wow, what a beautiful wedding,'" Megan told ABC News. "I sat looking through it and thought, 'We need to find these people.'"

Megan posted a message on Facebook to spread awareness of the lost album and potentially locate the couple in it, and says she has received thousands of responses.


"I'm pretty sure I'm going to find her, if not, her family," Megan said. "I have a lead that she's two towns north of where we are now. I'd like to return it and maybe hear a little bit about her wedding day if she's willing to talk about it."
