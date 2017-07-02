Couple marries in marijuana cultivation facility

Many people are celebrating Nevada's recreational marijuana law going into effect. One couple are using it to take their love to even higher heights.Anna and Mark Balfe-Taylor got hitched inside a massive greenhouse for one of Las Vegas' largest marijuana dispensaries.They say it was a joint decision."Mark asked me, and I had to think about it, and no. I support it. I think it's great," said Anna in describing the unusual wedding.The idea wasn't half-baked.Mark Balfe-Taylor says the legalization of recreational marijuana became an important issue for him after his father was jailed on a cannabis crime."It's about the freedom to have choice on a substance that is harmless if they want," he says.The couple met in a yoga class and have known each other for a year. They didn't say how he proposed, but we imagine it was along the lines of, "Marriage, you wanna?"