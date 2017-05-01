FEEL GOOD

Country star helps serviceman have emotional reunion with family before Fresno concert

Bentley and his crew helped Sgt. Steven Mendez surprise his family after being overseas for 10 months. As Mendez's two sons were taking a photo with Bentley backstage, he walked in. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California --
Country star Dierks Bentley rocked the Save Mart Center Saturday night, but one family was treated to an extra special surprise.

Bentley and his crew helped Sgt. Steven Mendez surprise his family after being overseas for 10 months. As Mendez's two sons were taking a photo with Bentley backstage, he walked in.

His boys were stunned for a few seconds but then wrapped him in a hug. Later during the show, Bentley brought the family on stage.

He thanked him for letting him be a part of their reunion - calling the experience "life-changing" and thanking Mendez for his service, and the crowd also showed their support.

Bentley started tearing up on stage, saying he had nothing of real value to give him but offered up some free swag.

Mendez then gave Bentley a California military patch which the star graciously accepted.

(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
