EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3226367" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Just days before he died, Council Member Larry Green discussed the projects he believed in and the legacy he would leave behind.

You might notice them as you drive by. There are more than 200 small works of art at intersections across the city, painted on what used to be plain utility boxes.It's all part of the Mini-Mural Project. An idea brought to the City of Houston by Noah and Elia Quiles, co-founders of Up Art Studio.They talk to Eyewitness News about one of the projects biggest supporters, the late Houston city council member Larry Green, in one of his late TV interviews.