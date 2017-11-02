You can call Janet Flood the Astros cake lady."Keep baking, let's make sure that we win," said Flood of SJB Cakes.Her friends and husband truly believe her homemade cakes brought the Houston Astros good luck."They had lost a couple games and my husband said you need to make them another cake and offer it," said Flood.So, she did bake more and the Astros won.It all started after Jose Altuve and his wife posted adorable pictures of their daughter's first birthday. Janet baked two of their cakes."I had a lot of leftover frosting from their daughter's birthday cake and I said 'do you mind if I bring you another cake.' They said of course," she said.She even baked cakes for Marwin Gonzalez and his family. They became the good luck cakes for the Astros."I'm very blessed to have been able to bake for them," she said.Now that the Astros are World Series Champions for the first time in franchise history, wining the World Series was the icing on the cake that Houston needed."I'm so impressed with how the city has come together after Harvey and how I was a tiny, tiny part of that with the cakes and bring a little bit of joy. I'm just very thankful that the Altuve family was so gracious in accepting the cakes and same with the Gonzalez family," she said.