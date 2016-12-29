SOCIETY

Great places to take engagement photos in Houston
Looking for a great place to snap an engagement photo, here are some ideas! (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Looking for a different place besides the Sam Houston statue and water wall to take cool engagement photos.

We asked Houston photographer Rebecca Jordan of Giddy and Gold to give us a list of cool places in the Houston area to take photos of your memorable event. Here's what she had to say about planning your pics:
Tis the season for engagements. Hurrah! And now you get to take your first official photos together - the incredibly hyped engagement session! With so many options in the Houston metroplex, how will you choose?

There are an abundance of great spots around our city. Maybe you are into greenery and love a woodsy vibe. Check out the Houston Arboretum, Mercer Arboretum in Humble, a nearby state park, or the George Mitchell Nature Preserve in the Woodlands.

If you guys really love country charm, try Fernland Park in Montgomery or Old Town Spring!



Of course, there are a million options for a more urban setting. You easily could just walk around downtown and find plenty of great backdrops. Eleanor Tinsely Park is perfect for those beautiful skyline views. Or you could make a quick trip to Galveston or Kemah for some bright and beachy backgrounds.

And don't forget your wedding venue - it may have more than enough vignettes to use for both your wedding and engagement session!

Be sure to pick a location that represents the kind of place you would actually enjoy together. Remember to loosen up, chunk any insecurities, and savor a great afternoon with the one you love - and your photographer.

Rebecca Jordan, Giddy and Gold

Did you get engaged over the holidays? You can share your engagement photos by clicking here, or email them to us at news@abc13.com. You can also post them using #abc13eyewitness.
