Looking for a different place besides the Sam Houston statue and water wall to take cool engagement photos.We asked Houston photographer Rebecca Jordan of Giddy and Gold to give us a list of cool places in the Houston area to take photos of your memorable event. Here's what she had to say about planning your pics:Did you get engaged over the holidays? You can share your engagement photos by clicking here , or email them to us at news@abc13.com. You can also post them using #abc13eyewitness.