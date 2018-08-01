A colorful tribute to the victims of the tragic Santa Fe High School shooting stands on display at the Houston Galleria.The exhibit called "The Garden of Hope" is made up of 5,000 balloons.Each one of the balloons is arranged to form two children playing in a garden with a tree, flowers, and rainbow.The artist, Louis Lucas, hopes people will exhibit and pause to reflect the 10 lives lost in the May 18 shooting."We don't do anything unless trouble comes. Unless trouble takes place. Most of the time, we don't do things like this that are more positive. And this is me doing something positive," Lucas said.The "Garden of Hope" is on the first floor of the Galleria, across from the Kate Spade store.