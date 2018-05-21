SOCIETY

City of Houston summer pool schedule announced

SWIMMING IN HOUSTON: Here's when city pools will be open this summer. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're looking for a way to beat the heat this Memorial Day weekend, City of Houston public pools will be open.

Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the summer pool schedule on Monday.

Pools open this Saturday for Memorial Day weekend.

The regular summer schedule begins June 2, with pools open 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

The mayor also announced a new partnership between Houston police and the Houston Parks & Recreation Department.

The new program will provide opportunities for Houston youth to stay active and engaged.
