'Fixer Upper's' Chip Gaines shaves head for St. Jude Children's Hospital

Chip Gaines dared to cut his hair (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
"Fixer Upper's" Chip Gaines has a new look.

After fans expressed their dislike for his long hair, Gaines offered to cut his hair if they donated to St. Jude Children's Hospital in Memphis.

"It's come to my attention that most of you hate my current hairstyle," Gaines wrote on Instagram. "Let's come together to do something big to bless these kiddos," Gaines posted.



Gaines said the more money raised through Nov. 5, the shorter his hair goes.

Fans took on the challenge and exceeded is expectations. His wife, Joanna, posted a photo on her Facebook page of Chip and his new haircut surrounded by kids at St. Jude.

Not only did he cut his hair, he cut it all off.



"We are leaving Memphis changed. Kiddos of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital we go with your faces on our minds and your stories in our hearts. Thank you for letting us be a part of your home at Target House. We are cheering you on every step of the way," Joanna wrote.

