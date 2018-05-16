SOCIETY

Cheesecake Factory fires 2 workers in 'Make America Great Again' hat incident

EMBED </>More Videos

The Cheesecake Factory says two workers accused of making disparaging remarks against a customer are no longer with the company. The employees reportedly verbally attacked an African-American man for wearing his "Make America Great Again" hat.

MIAMI, Florida --
The Cheesecake Factory says two workers accused of making disparaging remarks against a customer are no longer with the company. The employees reportedly verbally attacked an African-American man for wearing his "Make America Great Again" hat.

The Cheesecake Factory issued a statement on Twitter saying, "All guests should always feel welcome in our restaurants. The recent incident in one of our Miami restaurants fell short of our standards, and we apologize to the guest and his family. Two individuals are no longer employed by the company, and we are continuing to investigate."

EMBED More News Videos

The young woman who was pepper sprayed during an ABC7 News interview says she was targeted again before the protests were over.



Eugenior Joseph tells conservative news site the Daily Wire he was dining with his girlfriend's family on Mother's Day when a group of employees just started clapping and yelling at him because of his MAGA hat. One of the employees gave Joseph intimidating looks, clenching his fists and making hand gestures that appeared to indicate that he was ready to engage in a fistfight, according to the Daily Wire.

"We are very disappointed to learn that two staff members made disparaging remarks about Mr. Joseph's hat that made him and his family feel unwelcome," said the restaurant in a statement.

EMBED More News Videos

One Peninsula high school student's support of Donald Trump may have made her a target.



The Cheesecake Factory says an investigation was launched in the incident. "Not all of the information reported by the media accurately portrays what occurred," said the Cheesecake Factory. The statement continues to say, "the situation may have been exacerbated by an all-staff meeting that took place during our shift change between our staff members working the lunch and dinner shifts, which may have been perceived as a crowd gathering near the guests' tables."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycheesecakedonald trumpPresident Donald Trumprestaurantcustomeremploymentu.s. & worldpoliticsinvestigationFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Who is invited to the royal wedding?
Rant against workers speaking Spanish goes viral
Laurel vs. yanny: Teens behind the debate settle it
Great internet debate: Do you hear 'Yanny' or 'Laurel'?
More Society
Top Stories
Bartender accused of serving man 11 beers before deadly crash
Alleged thieves steal elderly woman's wallet at Whole Foods
Woman rescued after more than 15 hours in wooded area
City leaders make plea after 3-year-old shot in Sunnyside
Former Cub Scout leader accused of indecency with a child
Rockets head into Game 2 clash with much-needed fixes
Police: Rapper T.I. arrested outside his gated community
Rant against workers speaking Spanish goes viral
Show More
10 rescued children were allegedly 'waterboarded' by parents
Lenwood Johnson, Houston community activist, dead at 75
Woman accused of stealing $200,000 from youth hockey league
STARR test rescheduled after vandals smash windows at school
'Device' caused deadly blast at California day spa, officials say
More News