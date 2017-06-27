Celebrate America at these fun 4th of July events

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Don your red, white and blue and get ready to celebrate America! 2017 marks our nation's 241st birthday and the celebration of declaring our independence.
To celebrate our freedom and everything that makes America great, we compiled a list of all the festivals, parades, fireworks and fun to make this year's July 4th a blast!
July 1
Third Annual Round Top INNdependence Day Fireworks Jamboree
The Compound, 2550 S. State Highway 237, Round Top, TX
4:00 p.m.
Music, food, fireworks and fun!
Katy Freedom Celebration
9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Fun day of activities in downtown Historic Katy and fireworks at Katy Mills Mall 8:00 p.m.
Star-Spangled Celebration at Veranda
2020 Pearl Glen Drive, Richmond
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
July 2
Fulshear Freedom Fest
Downtown Fulshear
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
July 3
4th of July in the Woodlands
Star-Spangled Salute with The Houston Symphony
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Gates open at 6:30 p.m.
July 4
INDEPENDENCE DAY FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR
July 1 - July 4, 2017
Four nights of concerts at CITYCENTRE
Saturday, July 1 from 7 - 10 PM: Pete Simple Band (Pop & Rock)
Sunday, July 2 from 7 - 10 PM: Janell McDonald & Grace Point (Inspirational)
Monday, July 3 from 7 - 10 PM: Max Flinn Band (Country)
Tuesday, July 4 from 7 - 11 PM: People's Choice Band (Country & Rock) & 15 minute fireworks spectacular at 9:30 PM
Kemah Boardwalk
Five nights of music and fireworks on the Kemah Boardwalk.
Friday, June 30: 7:00 p.m.The Recovered Band 9:30 p.m. Fireworks
Saturday, July 1: 1:00 p.m Sol Flair, 6:00 p.m. Adrian Circle, 9:30 p.m. Fireworks
Sunday, July 2: 6:00 p.m. Calle Swing, 8:30 p.m. movie screening National Treasure, 9:30 p.m. Fireworks
Monday, July 3: 12:00 p.m. Epic Blaze, 5:00 p.m. Sol Flair & School of Rock, 8:30 p.m. movie screening National Treasure, 9:30 p.m. Fireworks
Tuesday, July 4: 1:00 p.m. Velvet Punch, 6:00 p.m. Breakfast at Tiffany's, Star Spangled Sky Fireworks Spectacular 9:30 p.m.
CITGO Freedom Over Texas
Eleanor Tinsley and Sam Houston Parks
4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Celebrating 30 years on the Buffalo Bayou
This year's celebration will be kicked-off by the United States Air Force Band of the West. The show features Hunter Hayes and DNCE followed by a spectacular fireworks display. $8 tickets until July 3, $10 tickets July 4 online and at the event. Children 5 and under are free.
Star-Spangled Salute!
Miller Outdoor Theater
8:30 p.m.
An evening of patriotic music from the Principal POPS Conductor Steven Reineke and the Houston Symphony followed by fireworks.
Wet 'n' Wild SplashTown
21300 Interstate 45, Spring, TX
Fireworks start at 7 p.m.
Fireworks, music, games and much more!
4th of July Celebration at Bayou Bend
Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens
12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Unique blend of American history and fun for the entire family.
LaCenterra's 4th of July Celebration
Presented by Texas Children's Hospital West Campus
LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch
23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Katy
The fun kicks off with a Kids Patriotic Bike Parade at 4:30 p.m. Kids are encouraged to decorate their bikes and join the parade. The evening includes music, games for the kids, food and culminates with the fireworks show around 9:15 p.m.
Missouri City Independence Day Celebration
Family friendly activities starting at 6 p.m. wrapping up with fireworks at 9 p.m.
Buffalo Run Park, Missouri City, TX
Round Top 4th of July Parade
710 FM 1457, Round Top, TX
10:00 a.m.
Parades and floats begin at the Round Top Rifle Hall and wind their way through town.
Fourth of July: Snow & Ice Celebration at Memorial City
The Square at Memorial City, Houston
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Celebrate the 4th with 20,000 pounds of snow, ice sculpture demonstrations and frozen treats.
Kid-pendence Day at the Children's Museum of Houston
12:00 p.m.
Good ole' fashioned kid fun.
FBSO July 4th Concert
Stafford Centre
Celebrate the holiday with an evening of fireworks and patriotic music.
Star Spangled Spectacular
Sugar Land Festival Site
18355 Southwest Freeway
5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Celebrate America's birthday at the city of Sugar Land's Fourth of July Celebration. This event is free and open to the public.
Family 4th in Rosenberg
Seabourne Creek Nature Park
3831 Highway 36 South
6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Carnival, wagon rides, food, live music and fireworks.
4th Fest in Deer Park
Jimmy Burke Activity Center
5:00 p.m. fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
Prizes awards to the most patriotic viewing area for the fireworks.
Friendswood July 4th Celebration
Parade and day program 10:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Night program 7:30 p.m.
Fireworks begin at 9:20 p.m.
Kingwood July 4th Festival and Fireworks
Kingwood Town Center Park
2:00 p.m.
Live music, food, kid's fun and more. Fireworks at 9:00 p.m.
4th Annual Free Family 4th of July Festival
The Overlook Event Center, Kingwood
6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Missouri City 4th of July Celebration
Buffalo Run Park
6:00 p.m.
Free family fun and activities. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.
Annual 4th of July Parade and Festivities
Decorate your float, golf cart, bicycle, outfits and join the parade. Line up by 5:15 p.m. parade begins at 6:00 p.m. Fireworks at 9:00 p.m.
Pasadena's Annual 4th Fest Event
Pasadena Convention Center
4:00 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Car show from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Celebration of Freedom
Pearland High School Football Stadium
6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Fourth of July Kids' Parade
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Rex Meador Park, Seabrook
July 4th Celebration & Street Festival presented by Allied Siding & Windows
Business Hwy 249/ Four Corners, Tomball
5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Webster 4th of July Celebration
Texas Avenue Park
5:00 p.m.
South County 4th of July Parade
Begins and ends at The Woodlands United Methodist Church
9:00 a.m.
The Woodlands Splash Day
All township pools will be free to residents from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. and special activities from 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
"Things That Go" Bike Parade
Northshore Park - kids decorate bikes for parade 5:30 p.m.- some supplies provided or bring your own - free to kids up to 14
Parade at 7:30 p.m.
Red, Hot & Blue Festival and Fireworks Extravaganza
Fireworks launched from multiple locations throughout The Woodlands
6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
An American Tradition
George Ranch Historical Park
10215 FM 762 , Richmond
Reservations are required.
2017 Fireworks Festival
New Territory Sports Complex
5950 New Territory Blvd, Sugar Land
6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
