Celebrate America at these fun 4th of July events

Don your red, white and blue and get ready to celebrate America! 2017 marks our nation's 241st birthday and the celebration of declaring our independence.To celebrate our freedom and everything that makes America great, we compiled a list of all the festivals, parades, fireworks and fun to make this year's July 4th a blast!The Compound, 2550 S. State Highway 237, Round Top, TX4:00 p.m.Music, food, fireworks and fun!9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.Fun day of activities in downtown Historic Katy and fireworks at Katy Mills Mall 8:00 p.m.2020 Pearl Glen Drive, Richmond6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Downtown Fulshear6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Star-Spangled Salute with The Houston SymphonyThe Cynthia Woods Mitchell PavilionGates open at 6:30 p.m.July 1 - July 4, 2017Four nights of concerts at CITYCENTRESaturday, July 1 from 7 - 10 PM: Pete Simple Band (Pop & Rock)Sunday, July 2 from 7 - 10 PM: Janell McDonald & Grace Point (Inspirational)Monday, July 3 from 7 - 10 PM: Max Flinn Band (Country)Tuesday, July 4 from 7 - 11 PM: People's Choice Band (Country & Rock) & 15 minute fireworks spectacular at 9:30 PMNew Uber riders can use the code CCJuly417 to receive their first ride free up to $20 for the 4th of July festivities.Five nights of music and fireworks on the Kemah Boardwalk.Friday, June 30: 7:00 p.m.The Recovered Band 9:30 p.m. FireworksSaturday, July 1: 1:00 p.m Sol Flair, 6:00 p.m. Adrian Circle, 9:30 p.m. FireworksSunday, July 2: 6:00 p.m. Calle Swing, 8:30 p.m. movie screening National Treasure, 9:30 p.m. FireworksMonday, July 3: 12:00 p.m. Epic Blaze, 5:00 p.m. Sol Flair & School of Rock, 8:30 p.m. movie screening National Treasure, 9:30 p.m. FireworksTuesday, July 4: 1:00 p.m. Velvet Punch, 6:00 p.m. Breakfast at Tiffany's, Star Spangled Sky Fireworks Spectacular 9:30 p.m.Eleanor Tinsley and Sam Houston Parks4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.Celebrating 30 years on the Buffalo BayouThis year's celebration will be kicked-off by the United States Air Force Band of the West. The show features Hunter Hayes and DNCE followed by a spectacular fireworks display. $8 tickets until July 3, $10 tickets July 4 online and at the event. Children 5 and under are free.The entire event will be simulcast on ABC13 and live online at ABC13.com.Miller Outdoor Theater8:30 p.m.An evening of patriotic music from the Principal POPS Conductor Steven Reineke and the Houston Symphony followed by fireworks.21300 Interstate 45, Spring, TXFireworks start at 7 p.m.Fireworks, music, games and much more!Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.Unique blend of American history and fun for the entire family.Presented by Texas Children's Hospital West CampusLaCenterra at Cinco Ranch23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd., KatyThe fun kicks off with a Kids Patriotic Bike Parade at 4:30 p.m. Kids are encouraged to decorate their bikes and join the parade. The evening includes music, games for the kids, food and culminates with the fireworks show around 9:15 p.m.Family friendly activities starting at 6 p.m. wrapping up with fireworks at 9 p.m.Buffalo Run Park, Missouri City, TX710 FM 1457, Round Top, TX10:00 a.m.Parades and floats begin at the Round Top Rifle Hall and wind their way through town.The Square at Memorial City, Houston5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.Celebrate the 4th with 20,000 pounds of snow, ice sculpture demonstrations and frozen treats.12:00 p.m.Good ole' fashioned kid fun.Stafford CentreCelebrate the holiday with an evening of fireworks and patriotic music.Sugar Land Festival Site18355 Southwest Freeway5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.Celebrate America's birthday at the city of Sugar Land's Fourth of July Celebration. This event is free and open to the public.Seabourne Creek Nature Park3831 Highway 36 South6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.Carnival, wagon rides, food, live music and fireworks.Jimmy Burke Activity Center5:00 p.m. fireworks at 9:15 p.m.Prizes awards to the most patriotic viewing area for the fireworks.Parade and day program 10:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.Night program 7:30 p.m.Fireworks begin at 9:20 p.m.Kingwood Town Center Park2:00 p.m.Live music, food, kid's fun and more. Fireworks at 9:00 p.m.The Overlook Event Center, Kingwood6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.Buffalo Run Park6:00 p.m.Free family fun and activities. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.Decorate your float, golf cart, bicycle, outfits and join the parade. Line up by 5:15 p.m. parade begins at 6:00 p.m. Fireworks at 9:00 p.m.Pasadena Convention Center4:00 p.m. - 10 p.m.Car show from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.Pearland High School Football Stadium6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.Rex Meador Park, SeabrookBusiness Hwy 249/ Four Corners, Tomball5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.Texas Avenue Park5:00 p.m.Begins and ends at The Woodlands United Methodist Church9:00 a.m.All township pools will be free to residents from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. and special activities from 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.Northshore Park - kids decorate bikes for parade 5:30 p.m.- some supplies provided or bring your own - free to kids up to 14Parade at 7:30 p.m.Fireworks launched from multiple locations throughout The Woodlands6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.George Ranch Historical Park10215 FM 762 , RichmondReservations are required.New Territory Sports Complex5950 New Territory Blvd, Sugar Land6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.