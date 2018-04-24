SOCIETY

Cash in on some fun with your expired Toys 'R' Us gift cards

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're still holding on to your expired Toys "R" Us gift cards, one company will allow you to turn them in for some family fun.

Starting on April 23, you can bring your Toys "R" Us gift cards to a Main Event Entertainment center in exchange for a $20 game play card.

Guests will receive one $20 FUNcard, good for game play only, for each Toys "R" Us gift card, regardless of the value remaining on the card. Limit two gift cards redeemed, per person, per day.

All Toys "R" Us gift cards expired on April 21. The retail chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September and is in the midst of a liquidation and asset auction overseen by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Virginia.

Main Event is only offering the fun exchange program through May 31. So, act fast!

