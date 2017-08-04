A Houston woman, who survived an aggressive form of cancer, hasn't left the hospital where the was treated. She's turned her medical struggle into inspiration for others."Her personality is like perfume," said LaQuinca Bernard, whose family member is battling cancer at Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital. "You get to the point where you look for her."Bernard is talking about Clara Lambert, a volunteer in the waiting room of the cancer center."I'm a permanent fixture here," said Lambert who was diagnosed with lung cancer at the age of 62. "I was angry. I was scared. I didn't have any direction but I wasn't going to die."Lambert said her hard battle included 35 treatments of radiation and chemotherapy. She said it was the hardest thing she's ever had to deal with. She said she found the courage and the strength to keep going."Having a sense of humor, having nurturing people around you, that's your healing process," said Lambert.Lambert said she's convinced that's what helped cure her. She said after getting the all clear, she decided to use her testimony to volunteer in the waiting room and help the cancer patients who were in the process of treatment. Lambert said starting a conversation with patients, making them laugh and praying with them makes all the difference. She said she plants seeds of hope."What more can I do to get joy. When I write this journey and they are done, and I say, I love you but I don't want to see you anymore. I want to see you someplace else," said Lambert.Lambert said many times, she sees patients complete treatment and get better. She's in the fifth year of volunteering. You can see her there every Thursday morning.