Bustling downtown Houston street will transform into a walkable, bike-friendly corridor

Bagby street will get a major overhaul, complete with bikeway and walkways (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
One of downtown's main gateways will soon undergo a major facelift. New plans call for a redeveloped Bagby Street, which is known as the "spine" of western downtown, as it connects the Theater District and key civic institutions such as City Hall, Central Library, and the Heritage Society at Sam Houston Park.

It's a move that signals an approach to urban planning and walkability. Currently, between four and six lanes wide, Bagby Street, one of just a few two-way streets in downtown, will be reduced to between three and four vehicular lanes to allow for wider pedestrian walkways, a bicycle lane, beautification elements, and signature lighting.

Given recent flooding concerns, the corridor's storm sewer system will also be updated to meet current requirements, including additional inlets to reduce ponding and considerably help drainage.

