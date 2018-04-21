  • LIVE VIDEO Farewell First Lady: Barbara Bush funeral
Circle of life: Bush family welcomes new baby 2 days after Barbara Bush's passing

Bush family welcomes new baby 2 days after Barbara Bush passing (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Just two days after former First Lady Barbara Bush passed away in her home in Houston, the Bush family welcomed a baby boy.

Neil Bush, the son of Barbara and George H.W. Bush, posted a picture of his new grandson on his Facebook page Friday morning.


His daughter Lauren Bush Lauren and her husband David Lauren, vice chairman and chief innovation officer of Ralph Lauren Corp, welcomed their 7 pound 8 ounces baby boy Max Walker Lauren into the world on April 19.

The Laurens, who married in 2011, also have a 2-year-old son, James.

The new baby brings the total number of great-grandchildren for Barbara and George H.W. Bush to eight.
