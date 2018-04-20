SOCIETY

Circle of life: Bush family welcomes new baby 2 days after Barbara Bush's passing

EMBED </>More Videos

Bush family welcomes new baby 2 days after Barbara Bush passing (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Just two days after former First Lady Barbara Bush passed away in her home in Houston, the Bush family welcomed a baby boy.

Neil Bush, the son of Barbara and George H.W. Bush, posted a picture of his new grandson on his Facebook page Friday morning.


His daughter Lauren Bush Lauren and her husband David Lauren, vice chairman and chief innovation officer of Ralph Lauren Corp, welcomed their 7 pound 8 ounces baby boy Max Walker Lauren into the world on April 19.

The Laurens, who married in 2011, also have a 2-year-old son, James.

The new baby brings the total number of great-grandchildren for Barbara and George H.W. Bush to eight.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybarbara bushgeorge h.w. bushgrandparentsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
LIVE: George HW Bush greets mourners at public viewing
LA Fitness apologizes after employees call cops on black gym member in NJ
Students begin school walkouts on Columbine anniversary
Barbara Bush's summer town honors her with garden
More Society
Top Stories
LIVE: George HW Bush greets mourners at public viewing
What to know if you're going to Barbara Bush's viewing
Some details released for Barbara Bush's funeral
18-wheeler driver narrowly escapes truck explosion
Students begin school walkouts on Columbine anniversary
1 injured after shooting at Florida high school
Police: Driver in wrong-way crash may have been drinking
Man allegedly tried to hire hitman to kill ex-girlfriend and her family
Show More
Grandma suspected of killing 2 captured in Texas
Southwest sends $5K check, $1K voucher to passengers
Free spay and neuter clinic needs volunteers Saturday in Alief
Texas A&M students honored to be part of service for Barbara Bush
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
More News