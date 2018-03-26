  • LIVE VIDEO Houston murder-for-hire trial
SOCIETY

Bullied teen with autism gets dream prom proposal

EMBED </>More Videos

Bullied teen with autism gets dream proposal (KTRK)

MICHIGAN (KTRK) --
You've heard the saying it takes a village to raise a child.

In this case, it took a community to pull off a big surprise for a 16-year-old Portage Northern student with Autism.

It all started with Julian Martinez best friend Korey Bradshaw.

"Someone told him retards can't go to prom. So, like, that completely brought him down. Like, 'I'm never gonna get to go to prom,' and someone told him a retard can't get a date," Bradshaw said.

Bradshaw wanted to do something special for Martinez, so she decided to ask him to prom.

With a little help, Bradshaw was able to connect with Ricki Strasser from Wicked Jeeps West.

Strasser says her heart was broken when she learned about the bullying Martinez had experienced and wanted to help.

"They broke his phone, they punched him in his stomach, they called him horrible names and they've told him to commit suicide. You know, things like that. It's not okay to do that to anybody," Strasser said.

The Jeeps served as a prop for one very important question: Will you go to prom?

"Everyone seems to try to single him out due to his disability and, like, we all try to avoid the fact that he has this disability because he's still his own person," Bradshaw said.

Several companies stepped in to offer up a corsage and boutineer, hair, and a special suit for Martinez.

The event, from start to finish, put a big smile on his face.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societypromfeel goodu.s. & worldautismMichigan
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Little Jacob gets his dream birthday party at H-E-B
Houston family makes lasting memories in Toys 'R' Us photo shoot
Crawfish clings to beer while holding cigarette in New Orleans
10-year-old takes center stage at Houston's March for Our Lives rally
More Society
Top Stories
NFL player Michael Bennett taken into custody
Teen fatally hit by pickup while walking to school on Hwy 6
Father gets prison for trying to sell 4-year-old for sex
Houston family makes lasting memories in Toys 'R' Us photo shoot
Son charged with murder for allegedly killing dad with bat
LOVE TRIANGLE: 2 men dead, woman wounded in shooting
18-wheeler seen swerving and crashing into wall on Hwy 290
Baby shot while sitting in mom's car outside barber shop
Show More
Steel plant expansion to bring 500 jobs to Baytown
Wife's story after husband charged with running away with teen
Romantic hot air balloon ride ends with crash into power lines
New app helps students voice safety concerns anonymously
Father drowns after pulling 3-year-old from sinking car
More News
Top Video
Meet two Houstonians who are turning a huge challenge into a strength
Houston family makes lasting memories in Toys 'R' Us photo shoot
Father gets prison for trying to sell 4-year-old for sex
Little Jacob gets his dream birthday party at H-E-B
More Video