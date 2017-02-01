Budweiser Clydesdales hoof it to Houston for Super Bowl 51

HOUSTON (KTRK) --Another iconic act has made its way to Houston for Super Bowl 51: the Budweiser Clydesdales!
The horses arrived in the Bayou City on Jan. 30 and will stay through Feb. 5. They will be available for photos from 11am to noon and 3pm to 4pm each day (except February 4) at the Anheuser-Busch Houston Brewery and Tour Center in east Houston.
On Feb. 4 and 5, the hitch team will hold a parade on brewery grounds from noon to 2pm.
There is no charge to meet the Clydesdales, and parking at the Tour Center is free.