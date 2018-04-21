COOL SPACES

Brewston: Inside Houston's 8th Wonder Brewery

EMBED </>More Videos

This week on cool spaces we checked out 8th Wonder Brewery. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Nestled just east of downtown's towering skyscrapers in EaDo, is a 1940's warehouse and home to one of the most popular and fastest growing craft breweries in Texas.

8th Wonder Brewery, named for the world famous Astrodome, pays tribute to each of the city's sports franchise with photographs and memorabilia adorning the walls.

The family and pet-friendly cool space boasts a one acre biergarten for a backyard and is a popular pre-game meetup spot for Rockets, Astros and Dynamo fans.

10,000 square feet of the warehouse is dedicated to brew production, which produces 40 cans of brew a minute totaling 15,000 barrels of beer a year.

A stage which hosts local music acts, weekend crawfish boils, charity events and more also bringing in the crowds

"We love East downtown, we love Houston and we are really lucky to be a part of the Texas craft beer scene" said Co-Founder Ryan Soroka.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycool spacesbrewerybeer
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COOL SPACES
Beautiful lake front town homes hit market in Sugar Land
New China-inspired theme park in Houston
Meet the man who turned an airplane into a home
Have the need for speed? Try SpeedSportz Racing Park
More cool spaces
SOCIETY
Guest list released for Barbara Bush's funeral
Former first lady Barbara Bush has died at age 92
Texas A&M students honored to be part of service for Barbara Bush
Bushes' personal chef prepares first lady's funeral meal
More Society
Top Stories
Guest list released for Barbara Bush's funeral
Secret Service agents honored to stand watch for Barbara Bush
Mourners pay respects to Barbara Bush at public viewing
How to view Barbara Bush's motorcade in College Station
2 men killed when someone fired on their vehicle
HPD: Suspect in standoff with SWAT after assaulting officers
Deputy who fatally shot unarmed man fired after investigation
Bushes' personal chef prepares first lady's funeral meal
Show More
Astros romp Chicago White Sox 10-0
Shooting suspect dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound
BRIDGE DEMO: Get ready for serious construction on 288
Kids survive after man fires 9 times at family vehicle
Bus driver caught on camera watching videos while driving
More News