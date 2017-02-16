VALENTINE'S DAY

Dad shares photo of son going to school with two Valentine's Day gifts

A tweet from a dad in West Philadelphia has gone viral after he snapped a picture of his son heading into school with not one, but two Valentine's Day gifts. (WPVI)

WEST PHILADELPHIA, PA --
A tweet from a dad in West Philadelphia has gone viral after he snapped a picture of his son heading into school with not one but two Valentine's Day gifts.


The dad snapped the pic of his son heading into Bluford Elementary School with both of the Valentine's Day gifts.

Dad writes: "He made me spend $46 in Walgreens last night talking bout he got 2 girls at school."

Apparently his son like 2 girls in school, so dad helped him foot the bill for the double valentines.

He's apparently a proud papa, adding: "I had to let him rock, I remember them days lol."

Twitter users are loving this, with more than 53,000 shares and 169,000 likes.
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
