WEST PHILADELPHIA, PA --A tweet from a dad in West Philadelphia has gone viral after he snapped a picture of his son heading into school with not one but two Valentine's Day gifts.
He made me spend 46$ in Walgreens last night talking bout he got 2 girls at school ? I had to let him rock I remember them days lol pic.twitter.com/1z0HmmuVHD— Killionaire (@Yahserati) February 14, 2017
The dad snapped the pic of his son heading into Bluford Elementary School with both of the Valentine's Day gifts.
Dad writes: "He made me spend $46 in Walgreens last night talking bout he got 2 girls at school."
Apparently his son like 2 girls in school, so dad helped him foot the bill for the double valentines.
He's apparently a proud papa, adding: "I had to let him rock, I remember them days lol."
Twitter users are loving this, with more than 53,000 shares and 169,000 likes.