U.S. & WORLD

2 women speak Spanish in Montana, get questioned, detained by Border Patrol

EMBED </>More Videos

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent questioned two women for speaking Spanish in line at a gas station in Montana. (Ana Suda)

HAVRE, Montana --
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent questioned two women for speaking Spanish in line at a gas station in Montana.

The women, who are U.S. citizens, were asked for identification in the town of Havre on Wednesday.

Ana Suda tells KTVH-TV when she asked why he wanted to see their IDs, she recorded the agent on video telling her he saw they were speaking Spanish, "which is very unheard of up here."

Suda says the officer detained them for about 35 minutes.

In a statement, Customs and Border Protection says border agents have "broad law enforcement authorities" and can question individuals.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyborder patrolrace relationsu.s. & worldhispanicMontana
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Royal wedding flowers delivered to hospice patients
Kilauea fissure spews fountain of lava
Mountain lion that killed cyclist was emaciated, officials say
PHOTOS: Harry & Meghan's royal wedding ceremony
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Royal wedding flowers delivered to hospice patients
PHOTOS: Harry & Meghan's royal wedding ceremony
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
More Society
Top Stories
Bomb squad called to Jack in the Box in Santa Fe
Parents pick up students after gun found at League City Int.
Student arrested after threat made against La Marque High School
Crosby HS shooting threat allegedly found in restroom
Student arrested after tip leads to discovery of gun at Hargrave High School
Alleged Santa Fe gunman repeated 'another one bites the dust'
Texans pause to remember Santa Fe victims
Here's how you can help the Santa Fe shooting victims
Show More
Local school districts to increase security for remainder of the year
Eye on the Gulf later this week
Constable issues himself ticket for traffic violation
'I love you. Keep running' Teens recall escaping deadly gunfire
'We are strong': Communities honor Santa Fe shooting victims
More News