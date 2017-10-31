HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston area residents are showing off their spooky and creative Halloween decorations and costumes.
Local event company Darryl & Company Events Design did a Houston Strong-themed display for a home on Westheimer and Bellmeade.
They put together skeletons and tombstones with the names of all the hurricanes we've had this season.
And several kiddos have used the Houston Astros as theme for their costume.
❤️❤️❤️ these #Astros #Halloween costumes! A perfect #Altuve. Send #abc13 your pics!! 🎃— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) October 31, 2017
What a night for baseball! #WorldSeries #TrickOrTreat pic.twitter.com/QbB58HbImS
We want to see more. Share your photos by emailing us at news@abc13.com or use #ABC13Eyewitness.
