Black Cowboy Museum in Rosenberg connects visitors with rich history

Here's a peek inside the Black Cowboy Museum, now open in Fort Bend County.

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) --
A new museum in Rosenberg hopes to connect visitors with the rich history of the black cowboy.

The Black Cowboy Museum opened its doors Monday, and features a collection of photographs and artifacts.

Larry Callies has been a cowboy since he was just 12 years old, and was the second black cowboy in Texas to make it to the state finals in 1971.

He has been working on organizing the museum for several years.

Callies said he wanted to create something to keep the rich history of the black cowboy alive.

"The name 'cowboy' came from slaves," Callies said. "They had a house boy, they had a yard boy, and somebody worked the cows -- he was called a cowboy. And it started right here in Fort Bend County."

Callies said there's still a lot more to add in the museum, including a facility with live interactions to show the life of a cowboy in the 1800s.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


