Who could win big? Check out which musicians, rap artists, country stars and more received a nomination in the list below.
NOMINATIONS BY CATEGORY
Top Artist:
Adele
Beyoncé
Justin Bieber
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Top New Artist:
Alessia Cara
Desiigner
Lil Uzi Vert
Lukas Graham
Zayn
Billboard Chart Achievement Award Presented by Xfinity (Fan Voted Category - Voting Opens 5/1):
Luke Bryan
The Chainsmokers
Nicki Minaj
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Top Male Artist:
Justin Bieber
Drake
Future
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Top Female Artist:
Adele
Beyoncé
Ariana Grande
Rihanna
Sia
Top Duo/Group:
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Florida Georgia Line
Guns N' Roses
Twenty One Pilots
Top Billboard 200 Artist:
Beyoncé
Drake
Prince
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Top Hot 100 Artist:
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Top Song Sales Artist:
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Prince
Justin Timberlake
Twenty One Pilots
Top Radio Songs Artist:
Justin Bieber
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
Top Streaming Songs Artist:
The Chainsmokers
Desiigner
Drake
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
Top Social Artist (Fan Voted Category - Voting Opens 5/1):
Justin Bieber
BTS
Selena Gomez
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Top Touring Artist:
Justin Bieber
Beyoncé
Coldplay
Guns N' Roses
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
Top R&B Artist:
Beyoncé
Bruno Mars
Frank Ocean
Rihanna
The Weeknd
Top R&B Tour:
Beyoncé
Lionel Richie
Rihanna
Top Rap Artist:
J. Cole
Desiigner
Drake
Future
Rae Sremmurd
Top Rap Tour:
Drake
Future
Kanye West
Top Country Artist:
Florida Georgia Line
Blake Shelton
Keith Urban
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Top Country Tour:
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Dixie Chicks
Top Rock Artist:
Coldplay
The Lumineers
Metallica
Twenty One Pilots
X Ambassadors
Top Rock Tour:
Coldplay
Guns N' Roses
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
Top Latin Artist:
J Balvin
Juan Gabriel
Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho
Maluma
Nicky Jam
Top Dance/Electronic Artist:
The Chainsmokers
Calvin Harris
Major Lazer
DJ Snake
Lindsey Stirling
Top Christian Artist:
Lauren Daigle
Hillsong Worship
Hillary Scott & The Scott Family
Skillet
Chris Tomlin
Top Gospel Artist:
Jekalyn Carr
Kirk Franklin
Travis Greene
Tamela Mann
Hezekiah Walker
ALBUM AWARDS
Top Billboard 200 Album:
Beyoncé "Lemonade"
Drake "Views"
Rihanna "Anti"
Twenty One Pilots "Blurryface"
The Weeknd "Starboy"
Top Soundtrack/Cast Album:
"Hamilton: An American Musical"
"Moana"
"Purple Rain"
"Suicide Squad: The Album"
"Trolls"
Top R&B Album:
Beyoncé "Lemonade"
Bruno Mars "24K Magic"
Frank Ocean "Blonde"
Rihanna "Anti"
The Weeknd "Starboy"
Top Rap Album:
J. Cole "4 Your Eyez Only"
Drake "Views"
Kevin Gates "Islah"
DJ Khaled "Major Key"
A Tribe Called Quest "We Got It From Here...Thank You 4 Your Service"
Top Country Album:
Jason Aldean "They Don't Know"
Florida Georgia Line "Dig Your Roots"
Blake Shelton "If I'm Honest"
Chris Stapleton "Traveller"
Keith Urban "Ripcord"
Top Rock Album:
The Lumineers "Cleopatra"
Metallica "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct"
Radiohead "A Moon Shaped Pool"
Red Hot Chili Peppers "The Getaway"
Twenty One Pilots "Blurryface"
Top Latin Album:
J Balvin "Energia"
CNCO "Primera Cita"
Juan Gabriel "Los Dúo 2"
Juan Gabriel "Vestido De Etiqueta: Por Eduardo Magallanes"
Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho "Recuerden Mi Estilo"
Top Dance/Electronic Album:
The Chainsmokers "Bouquet (EP)"
The Chainsmokers "Collage (EP)"
Flume "Skin"
Kygo "Cloud Nine"
Lindsey Stirling "Brave Enough"
Top Christian Album:
Casting Crowns "The Very Next Thing"
Lauren Daigle "How Can It Be"
Joey + Rory "Hymns"
Hillary Scott & The Scott Family "Love Remains"
Skillet "Unleashed"
Top Gospel Album:
Tamela Mann "One Way"
Kirk Franklin "Losing My Religion"
Travis Greene "The Hill"
Tasha Cobbs "One Place: Live"
Hezekiah Walker "Better: Azusa - The Next Generation 2"
SONG AWARDS
Top Hot 100 Song:
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey "Closer"
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya "Don't Let Me Down"
Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla "One Dance"
Justin Timberlake "Can't Stop The Feeling!"
Twenty One Pilots "Heathens"
Top Selling Song:
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey "Closer"
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya "Don't Let Me Down"
Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla "One Dance"
Justin Timberlake "Can't Stop The Feeling!"
Twenty One Pilots "Heathens"
Top Radio Song:
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey "Closer"
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya "Don't Let Me Down"
Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla "One Dance"
Sia Featuring Sean Paul "Cheap Thrills"
Justin Timberlake "Can't Stop The Feeling!"
Top Streaming Song (Audio):
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey "Closer"
Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla "One Dance"
D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty "Broccoli"
Rihanna "Needed Me"
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk "Starboy"
Top Streaming Song (Video):
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey "Closer"
Desiigner "Panda"
Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall "JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)"
Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane "Black Beatles"
Twenty One Pilots "Heathens"
Top Collaboration:
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey "Closer"
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya "Don't Let Me Down"
Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla "One Dance"
Sia Featuring Sean Paul "Cheap Thrills"
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk "Starboy"
Top R&B Song:
Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla "One Dance"
Bruno Mars "24K Magic"
Rihanna "Needed Me"
Rihanna Featuring Drake "Work"
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk "Starboy"
Top Rap Song:
Desiigner "Panda"
Drake "Fake Love"
D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty "Broccoli"
Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert "Bad And Boujee"
Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane "Black Beatles"
Top Rap Collaboration:
D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty "Broccoli"
Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall "JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)"
Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello "Bad Things"
Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert "Bad and Boujee"
Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane "Black Beatles"
Top Country Song:
Kenny Chesney Featuring P!NK "Setting The World On Fire"
Florida Georgia Line "H.O.L.Y."
Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw "May We All"
Little Big Town "Better Man"
Keith Urban "Blue Ain't Your Color"
Top Country Collaboration:
Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King "Different For Girls"
Kenny Chesney Featuring P!NK "Setting The World On Fire"
Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens "Kill A Word"
Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw "May We All"
Chris Young Featuring Vince Gill "Sober Saturday Night"
Top Rock Song:
Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa & Imagine Dragons with Logic & Ty Dolla $ign Feat. X Ambassadors "Sucker For Pain"
Twenty One Pilots "Heathens"
Twenty One Pilots "Ride"
Twenty One Pilots "Stressed Out"
X Ambassadors "Unsteady"
Top Latin Song:
Daddy Yankee "Shaky Shaky"
Enrique Iglesias Featuring Wisin "Duele El Corazon"
Nicky Jam "Hasta El Amanecer"
Shakira Featuring Maluma "Chantaje"
Carlos Vives & Shakira "La Bicicleta"
Top Dance/Electronic Song:
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey "Closer"
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya "Don't Let Me Down"
Calvin Harris Featuring Rihanna "This Is What You Came For"
Major Lazer Featuring Justin Bieber & M "Cold Water"
DJ Snake Featuring Justin Bieber "Let Me Love You"
Top Christian Song:
Lauren Daigle "Trust In You"
Hillary Scott & The Scott Family "Thy Will"
Skillet "Feel Invincible"
Ryan Stevenson Featuring GabeReal "Eye Of The Storm"
Zach Williams "Chain Breaker"
Top Gospel Song:
Jekalyn Carr "You're Bigger"
Tasha Cobbs Featuring Kierra Sheard "Put A Praise On It"
Kirk Franklin "Wanna Be Happy?"
Travis Greene "Made A Way"
Hezekiah Walker "Better"