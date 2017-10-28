SOCIETY

Beat World Series traffic with your own private helicopter

You and four friends could board this private chopper to get to the World Series...or you could brave Houston traffic. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
High rollers here to watch the Astros and Dodgers, listen up.

If you want to get to the World Series but don't want to get stuck in nightmare Houston traffic, you might just want to look to the friendly skies.

American Aviation Services of Spring says they are providing private helicopter flights from Hooks Airport to Minute Maid Park during the Astros' big games versus the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The company said the flight takes less than a half hour, and is exclusive for just you and up to four guests.

A private limo service will even deliver guests from the helipad directly to the park's entrance.

You can find out more about this posh service by calling the Tomball Jet Center at 832-823-8489.

A 10-foot tall rooster, free hot dogs, head-shaving and pumpkin carvings: We've got all the World Series bases covered.

