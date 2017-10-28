Beat World Series traffic with your own private helicopter

High rollers here to watch the Astros and Dodgers, listen up.If you want to get to the World Series but don't want to get stuck in nightmare Houston traffic, you might just want to look to the friendly skies.American Aviation Services of Spring says they are providing private helicopter flights from Hooks Airport to Minute Maid Park during the Astros' big games versus the Los Angeles Dodgers.The company said the flight takes less than a half hour, and is exclusive for just you and up to four guests.A private limo service will even deliver guests from the helipad directly to the park's entrance.You can find out more about this posh service by calling the Tomball Jet Center at 832-823-8489.A 10-foot tall rooster, free hot dogs, head-shaving and pumpkin carvings: We've got