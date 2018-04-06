Baytown assistant fire chief Bernard Olive passed away

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --Members of the Baytown Fire Department are mourning the death of a long time veteran.
According to a Facebook post from the fire department, Assistant Fire Chief Bernard Olive died Thursday, while on duty.
"Words cannot fully express how sad we are to lose our friend, Bernard was a good man who loved serving his hometown. Our prayers go out to his family, the Baytown Fire Department and our city family. He will be deeply missed," said Mayor Stephen DonCarlos.
After graduating from Robert E. Lee High School, Olive began his career with the City of Baytown in 1969 as part of the City's Public Works Department.
Olive left the city to serve with the U.S. Army Medical Ambulance Company, stationed in both the U.S. and Germany.
In 1973, he returned to Baytown's Fire Department working his way up the ranks to become Assistant Fire Chief, Fire Marshall and Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator.
Olive was a guest instructor for 37 years at Texas A&M Municipal Fire School.
"His knowledge of local history made him the go-to guy for anyone looking for information about the city," said Public Affairs Coordinator Patti Jett. "He could always tell you who did what, why and when. His memory for events and people was amazing."
Assistant Chief Olive is survived by his beloved wife, Kathy, his daughter Martha and son-in-law Tim and his granddaughter Kathryn.