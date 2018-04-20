Many Astros fans know that Barbara Bush was a huge baseball fan.But one of the things she used to do was keep score at the Astros games when she attended with her husband.Astros historian Mike Acosta dug out some of some of the old scorecards that Mrs. Bush would fill out during those games."If you look at the scorecard that we saved from 2006 you kind of see. She was very intense," said Acosta.He said that she would keep score until the seventh inning because after that she would leave the ballpark. She also signed her name on some of the score sheets that the team keeps in their archives.Acosta says one of the most memorable parts about being at an Astros game was seeing Mrs. Bush's hair from behind the dugout.