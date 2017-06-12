EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1670566" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houston Astros right fielder George Springer proposed to his girlfriend on a beach.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1692241" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The young fan wrote a letter to the Astros asking that they never trade Springer

Houston Astros outfielder George Springer hosted his All-Star Bowling Benefit on Sunday for the third year in a row.The event helps families in need send children who stutter to Camp SAY, a community of acceptance where kids can gain confidence and communications skills through speech therapy and creative expression."George Springer, thank you for everything you do," the mother of one camper said. "You have changed stuttering forever for all these kids."The event was held at Lucky Strike downtown, and brought together families and community members for a fun night of bowling, cocktails and a silent auction.Sports fans had the chance to bid on memorabilia, including a signed J.J. Watt jersey and Astros tickets.Camp SAY founder Taro Alexander said without this organization, children who stutter might feel complete despair."I think it's tragic that there's so many young people who stutter who right now, all across this country, all across the world feel completely alone," Alexander said. "They don't know this event is happening. They don't know another single soul who stutters. They're in their room and they are feeling isolated and scared about their future."Over 70 million people stutter on a daily basis, including five percent of all children, according to Camp SAY.The Stuttering Association for the Young has worked for the last 14 years to lift the spirits of these children so they can succeed in their personal and professional lives.You can learn more about the organization at