A rainbow of color is awaiting visitors to Discovery Green.

If you are heading downtown, you might notice a fresh splash of color at Discovery Green.A colorful new art installation by The Color Condition is set to open to the public on Thursday."Arcade" is made up of strips of tablecloths and shower curtains in rich hues.The artists said the piece is wind activated, shimmering and swaying any time a breeze blows in.The display uses color and movement, and stretches from the park to the George R. Brown Convention Center.