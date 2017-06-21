CHEVRON HOUSTON MARATHON

Aramco Half Marathon sells out for 2018

The Aramco Half Marathon has officially sold out for 2018. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you were still on the fence about whether or not to pound out 13.1 miles this coming January, you're out of luck: the Aramco Half Marathon officially sold out on Wednesday morning.

If you weren't lucky enough to snag one of the 13,500 spots in the half, there is still room in the full marathon, which costs $150.

The marathon's Run For a Reason program is also still open. Participants must commit to raising at least $500 to benefit one of the marathon committee's partner charities, but they will be guaranteed entry into the full or half marathon.

