Holiday Shopping Card event raises money for American Cancer Society

HOUSTON, Texas --
Maybe the Holiday Shopping Card brought the Houston Astros good luck. After losing three straight games to the New York Yankees in the ALCS, the Astros headed home and star second baseman Jose Altuve headed to Highland Village Thursday where a kickoff party to tout the shopping card that benefits the American Cancer Society was going on.

And suddenly the team's fortunes changed as they swept the Yankees in the final two games to advance to the World Series on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Altuve, who happened to be picking up dinner at Escalantes in the shopping center when he noticed the event, joined Grammy-nominated singer Mary Griffin, American Idol alum Vincent Power, the Texans cheerleaders and mascot, Toro the Bull, Miss Teen Houston Yasmine Moussa, and Miss Houston Hannah Johannes to celebrate the launch with live music and a fireworks show.

With the card, shoppers can receive a 20 percent discount at more than 500 participating retailers between now and October 29. The card can be purchased for $75 online at www.holidayshoppingcard.org or at participating area merchants.
