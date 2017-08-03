Airbnb giving away front row seat to total solar eclipse

TERREBONNE, Oregon (KTRK) --Weeks ahead of the upcoming total solar eclipse, it's next to impossible to book a hotel room in the parts of the country where you'll get the best view of the striking phenomenon -- but Airbnb might be your key to getting in.
The lodging app has teamed up with National Geographic to launch an essay contest, and the grand prize is a stay in a luxury tent on the Pacific coast (in the eclipse's path of totality) and a front-row seat to the eclipse as it sweeps across the continent.
Winners will join an astrophysicist and a night-sky photographer in a private jet for a view of the eclipse from the sky.
Essays must discuss how the eclipse will bring people together. They can be submitted on Airbnb's website.
SEE ALSO: NASA needs your help to study August's solar eclipse
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff