SOLAR ECLIPSE

Airbnb giving away front row seat to total solar eclipse

EMBED </>More Videos

Airbnb is giving away a luxurious stay with a prime view of the upcoming total solar eclipse. (Airbnb.com)

TERREBONNE, Oregon (KTRK) --
Weeks ahead of the upcoming total solar eclipse, it's next to impossible to book a hotel room in the parts of the country where you'll get the best view of the striking phenomenon -- but Airbnb might be your key to getting in.

The lodging app has teamed up with National Geographic to launch an essay contest, and the grand prize is a stay in a luxury tent on the Pacific coast (in the eclipse's path of totality) and a front-row seat to the eclipse as it sweeps across the continent.

Winners will join an astrophysicist and a night-sky photographer in a private jet for a view of the eclipse from the sky.

Essays must discuss how the eclipse will bring people together. They can be submitted on Airbnb's website.

SEE ALSO: NASA needs your help to study August's solar eclipse
EMBED More News Videos

Find out how you can help NASA study the upcoming solar eclipse.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
societysolar eclipsefun stuffcontestsairbnbscienceOregon
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOLAR ECLIPSE
Places to watch the 2017 total solar eclipse
Some pretty cool science is gonna happen during the eclipse
Why are solar eclipses so rare?
How will the total solar eclipse affect your animals?
More solar eclipse
SOCIETY
Jenny from the block? No, she's Jay from Houston!
SPONSORED: VIDEO CHAT: AARP - Digital help for caregivers
Celebrate with birthday freebies in August!
Operation Backpack drive sets students up to succeed
More Society
Top Stories
Mold cleanup efforts delay Willowridge HS opening
Girlfriend who urged suicide sentenced to 15 months
Bad news for brides waiting for dresses to arrive
Barge free after getting stuck at mouth of ship channel
Baytown ambulance flips over in collision with vehicle
Woman convicted in officer death awaits sentencing
Woman accused in common-law husband's death in court
Teen fighting for her life after being hit by pick-up
Show More
Irvine 4-year-old, nanny find burglar inside home
Scattered downpours to drop more rain today
Petite woman with large gun robs Fayetteville store
Man shot in the eye during chaos outside downtown club
Pasadena names first Hispanic police chief
More News
Top Video
Jenny from the block? No, she's Jay from Houston!
How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
Man breaks into home, strips and washes the dishes
60-year-old man conquering CrossFit
More Video