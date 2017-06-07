SOCIETY

Woman's act of kindness towards blind Cubs fan goes viral

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">A woman is being praised for hailing a cab for a blind Chicago Cubs fan. (Ryan Hamilton&#47;Facebook)</span></div>
CHICAGO --
A woman's act of kindness after a Chicago Cubs game is going viral for all the right reasons.

Witness Ryan Hamilton was on a rooftop near Wrigley Field on Saturday when he noticed a blind man trying to hail a cab for several minutes without success.

As he continued to watch, a stranger walked up and asked the man if needed help. Hamilton said the young woman stood and waited with him until one pulled up.

As it all unfolded, Hamilton snapped a few photos and shared the sweet story on Facebook to "give her a shout-out."

"Awesome to see such kindness in a world that the media portrays so much hate in," Hamilton wrote on Facebook. "Share freely in hopes that her kindness spreads."

Since Saturday, Hamilton's post has been shared more than 2,100 times.

