Meet our 2017 ABC13's Women of Distinction Presented By Mercedes-Benz Dealers of Greater Houston

Portraits by Gittings

Mercedes-Benz Dealers of Greater Houston, ABC13 and the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation are proud to recognize Houston-area women who go above and beyond to make our community better. ABC-13, the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation and Mercedes-Benz Dealers of Greater Houston are proud to recognize women who are making a difference in our community through their charity work and tireless volunteer hours. ABC13's Women of Distinction Presented By Mercedes-Benz Dealers of Greater Houston, will be honored at the Winter Ball on February 11, 2017 at the Hilton Americas Hotel.