A 98-year-old woman sends 7k letters to troops

Who says the art of sending letters is dead? For a 98-year-old California grandmother, it's very much alive and well.Alleen Cooper has spent years honoring the heroes overseas by sending them handwritten letters.Cooper has written more than 7,000 letters to service men and women.It started years ago for Cooper, she would send her son letters regularly when he served in Vietnam.Soon, Cooper began sending letters to other troops in Vietnam, and she hasn't stopped since."All of the time I think of these people and their families at home," Cooper said.Soldiers have responded to Cooper's kind gesture by sending commendations and even flags from their bases.Cooper has no plans of stopping her letter writing anytime soon.