8-year-old on a mission to hug a police officer from all 50 states

Rosalyn Baldwin from Louisiana is traveling across the nation to fulfill her mission of hugging a police officer from all 50 states.The 8-year-old began her "mission of love" following the Dallas Police shooting on July 7, 2016.On Friday, May 11, Baldwin hugged police officers in her 27th state when she visited Cincinnati, Ohio."To have a young person like that really just share that love that she has for police officers, it really warms our hearts especially on a day like this when we're remembering those that we've lost," said Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac.When asked why she decided to do this mission, Baldwin simply replied, "I didn't decide it. God decided it."