8 doggone crazy events happening in Houston today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The weekend is here and it's time get out and explore Houston at some of these fun events!
Sunday, July 23
Salty Supper N3
Reef 2600 Travis Street, Houston
7:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Bridal Extravaganza Show
George R. Brown Convention Center
11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Houston World Series of Dog Shows
NRG Park
8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Pluckers 22nd Anniversary Week Celebration
Enjoy discount wings and drink specials all weekend long.
iQuriousKids Family Fencing Event
Alliance Fencing Academy, Houston
12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
The Gypsy Rose Market Kemah
Kemah Community Center
12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Beachfront Fireworks Show
37th Street and Seawall Blvd., Galveston
Dusk
Salsa Sundays
Kemah Boardwalk
Free salsa lessons and performances by professional dancers.
2:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
