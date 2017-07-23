WEEKEND GUIDE

8 doggone crazy events happening in Houston today

EMBED </>More Videos

Things to do this weekend (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The weekend is here and it's time get out and explore Houston at some of these fun events!

Sunday, July 23
Salty Supper N3
Reef 2600 Travis Street, Houston
7:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Bridal Extravaganza Show
George R. Brown Convention Center
11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Houston World Series of Dog Shows
NRG Park
8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Pluckers 22nd Anniversary Week Celebration
Enjoy discount wings and drink specials all weekend long.

iQuriousKids Family Fencing Event
Alliance Fencing Academy, Houston
12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

The Gypsy Rose Market Kemah
Kemah Community Center
12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Beachfront Fireworks Show

37th Street and Seawall Blvd., Galveston
Dusk

Salsa Sundays
Kemah Boardwalk
Free salsa lessons and performances by professional dancers.
2:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

For more ideas on what to do this weekend, check out Community Impact and CultureMap Houston

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
societyeventssummer funweekend guideHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEEKEND GUIDE
What's happening around town today?
Houston's first outdoor roller rink opens today
Events that you don't want to miss today
Houston's famous Beer Can House
More weekend guide
SOCIETY
Kids explore at camp built around rock quarry
Montrose's Pax Americana pays tribute to bygone era
Holocaust Museum offering free admission Sunday
Houston's Top Tourist Attractions
More Society
Top Stories
Ultimate party pad: River Oaks mansion with 3 pools for sale
8 dead, 30 found injured inside semi-trailer at Walmart
Another round of heavy downpours Sunday afternoon
Dogs invade NRG at the World Series of Dog Shows
Police: Store clerk shot after giving cash to robber
Houston festival to celebrate all-things fried chicken
Court: Man who isn't father of child still owes payments
Here are 8 more popular Houston dogs on Instagram
Show More
Victim drives to hospital after possible road rage shooting
Lightning may have caused house fire in NW Harris Co.
Father, 2 kids killed in crash in NE Houston
Do you recognize these fugitives running from justice?
Earth in for close call with football field-sized asteroid
More News
Top Video
Police: Store clerk shot after giving cash to robber
Man wins $8.1 million in World Series of Poker
NWS shows off Doppler on Wheels in Galveston
Tanker crew rescues boaters from capsized vessel in Gulf
More Video