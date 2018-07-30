A little girl brought smiles to the faces of firefighters battling the Carr Fire in northern CaliforniaTwo-year-old Gracie Lutz handed out burritos to Cal Fire firefighters at the Shasta District Fair and Events Center.The firefighters were seen smiling from ear to ear as the little girl handed them the hearty meals.Gracie's two uncles and grandfather are helping fight the Carr Fire.One uncle, Kody Hill, is a Cal Fire engineer, and grandpa Jerry Hill is a dozer operator. She also has another uncle who is on a water tender.