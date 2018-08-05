BREAST FEEDING

100 moms breastfeed together in record-breaking protest

100 moms breastfeed together in record-breaking protest

WILMINGTON, North Carolina (KTRK) --
A group of nursing moms and their babies gathered to break a unique record.

Nearly 100 moms simultaneously breastfed their babies at a gathering in North Carolina Saturday.

It's part of an international movement to normalize breastfeeding in public.

"I love that we can see how many women are united in the same purpose and it just makes you feel like you have a tribe, and there are people out there who are going to support you," one mother said.

The moms and their kids had a little fun after breaking the record for most babies nursing at once.

There were games for the little ones and health classes for moms.
