JULY 4TH

10 things you probably didn't know about July 4

EMBED </>More Videos

Think you know about July 4th? Check out this super American trivia and find out! (KTRK)

In celebration of Independence Day, we're taking a look at all the things we love about this truly American holiday.

The Fourth of July commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, and the creation of a new nation-The United States of America.

In honor of our country's 241st birthday, here are some amazing facts you might not have known about how Americans celebrate this day:

The parades are almost as old as the U.S.
With pomp and pizazz, many communities commemorate Independence Day with a parade. The pageantry, with floats and neighborhoods all adorn in red, white and blue, began in Bristol, Rhode Island on July 4, 1785.

July 4th wasn't always a federal holiday
In fact, it took Congress 165 years to make Independence Day a paid holiday.

Old Glory through the years
Elizabeth Griscom "Betsy" Ross is credited with designing and sewing the first American flag for George Washington. The Smithsonian Institution notes this story first entered the American consciousness around the 1876 Centennial.

Since Ross' first flag, we have used 27 different official flags, including the latest, introduced and adopted in 1960. The only change to the flag over the years was the number of stars, changed only as new states were admitted to the union.

A recent survey revealed 65 percent of Americans own at least one U.S. flag, according to WalletHub.

Americans love their freedom to eat
The carnivores have a field day every July 4th as hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken and barbecue find their way into celebrations across the country.

In addition to eating 150 million hot dogs during this holiday alone, Americans spend a ton of moolah on meat for their picnics and parties, including:
  • 700 million pounds of chicken, valued at $389 million
  • 190 million pounds of beef, valued at $388 million
  • $27 million on Italian sausage
  • $25 million on bratwurst


But the meat eaters aren't the only ones having fun. Americans also splurge on corn on the cob ($36 million), cherries ($116 million), deli salads ($114 million) and watermelon ($83 million) for this one celebration.

Wine and beer: America's liquid treasures
If you thought the figures in the last section were huge, consider how much people spend on alcoholic beverages for their July 4th parties: $1.6 billion and that doesn't count spirits!

We're having a blast on Independence Day (literally!)
In 2016, Americans bought more than $800 million in fireworks, including those all-time favorites, sparklers.

Things you should know before buying and using fireworks
EMBED More News Videos

Know the laws on fireworks before you buy

Red, White, and Blue S'mores

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
societyholidayjuly 4thu.s. & worldbuzzworthygood news
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
JULY 4TH
Red, White, and Blue S'mores
Fireworks now for sale but not legal everywhere
PHOTOS: Crowds and concerts at Fourth of July celebration
Teen may be blinded after fireworks accident
More july 4th
SOCIETY
Police visit boy after fundraiser money stolen
SPONSORED: CHAT Q&A: Road Trip Do's and Don'ts
Houston Marathon announces $20,000 scholarship winners
Man retrieves massive crab from hole
More Society
Top Stories
Murder warrant issued for suspect in League City shooting
Group condemns dropped charge in Sandra Bland case
Pigs take over Dallas highway after big rig overturns
PHOTOS: Truck hauling pigs overturns on highway
Online consignment store ThredUP opening TX location
New initiative targets 'worst of the worst' criminals in Houston
Highest rain chance is near the coast
Show More
Police recover coins saved to pay for Disney vacation
2 of 3 suspects in toddler's death face judge
1 killed in 2-vehicle wreck on Hwy 225 in La Porte
DOGGONE CUTE! Pregnant pup has maternity photo shoot
Woman blames YouTube stunt for boyfriend's death
More News
Top Video
Online consignment store ThredUP opening TX location
Woman blames YouTube stunt for boyfriend's death
Pigs take over Dallas highway after big rig overturns
Murder warrant issued for suspect in League City shooting
More Video