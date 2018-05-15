Since Harvey, Harris Co. spending millions to send inmates elsewhere

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3474546" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Harris County taxpayers have spent more than a million dollars to put inmates in jails across Texas and into Louisiana in the last six months and it's still climbing. Flooding didn't damage the jail, but Harvey is to blame. Ted Oberg investigates what can be done to fix the problem tonight at 10. (KTRK)